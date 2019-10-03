A former Union City, and Obion County school teacher, was not indicted during the October term of the Obion County Grand Jury.

Forty-eight year old Mary Beth McManus was charged in June with three counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, following an investigation by the Obion County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges allegedly stemmed from 2012, when Ms. McManus was in the Obion County School System.

Following her arrest, she was released on a $25,000 bond.

During a preliminary hearing on July 9th, Ms. McManus was bound over to the Grand Jury on the charges.

In August, Ms. McManus filed a $3-million dollar lawsuit against her accuser, Anna Parnell of Obion County, and her girlfriend, Caitlyn Billingsley of Murfreesboro.

The lawsuit charged slander, conspiracy, and intentional or reckless infliction of emotional distress against Ms. McManus.

Due to the emotional distress and mental injury caused by the allegations, and the forced resignation by Ms. McManus from her teaching position at Union City High School, the lawsuit now seeks $1-million dollars in actual damages, along with $2-million dollars in punitive damages.