The number of active COVID-19 cases in Northwest Tennessee continues to see a decline, dropping by 11 from Tuesday to Wednesday, down to 47 active cases in the nine county region.

Lake County reports 18 active cases, Gibson County has 11, Dyer County with six, Crockett and Obion Counties with four each, Weakley County reports two, Benton and Carroll Counties with one each, and Henry County reports no active cases, as of Wednesday afternoon.

The number of confirmed cases across the state increased by 248 up to 13,938 with 239 deaths, 1,221 hospitalized, and 6,564 recoveries from the virus.

The number of active cases in the state is at 7,135.