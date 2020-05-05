The number of active COVID-19 cases is decreasing in Northwest Tennessee, dropping by 30 from Monday to Tuesday.

There were 88 active cases in the nine counties Monday, with the number decreasing to 58 Tuesday.

Lake County has 17 active cases, Gibson County has 13, Dyer County with seven, Crockett County has six, Carroll and Obion Counties with five each, Weakley County has three, Henry County two, and Benton County has no active cases.

On Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 13,624 confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of 119 over Monday’s number.

There have been 226 deaths with 1,156 hospitalized, and 6,356 have recovered.

The number of active cases in the state is at 7,108.