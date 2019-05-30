Several local law enforcement agencies, as well as fire departments and EMS, are participating in active shooter training Friday at Dresden High School.

The training is being hosted by the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.

Participants will be training in the proper tactical methods in the event of an active shooter on campus and the various shooting scenarios to prepare for any possible incident that might occur.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Departments reminds residents to not be alarmed with the large law enforcement presence at the school Friday as it’s only a training exercise.