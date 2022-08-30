August 30, 2022
Active Shooter Training Held at Obion County Schools

Union City Police Chief Ben Yates talks about active shooter training that was recently held at Obion County schools…..(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

Recent active shooter training in Obion County has been deemed successful by law enforcement officials.

Union City Police Chief Ben Yates recently informed City Council members, of their work with other adjoining officers.(AUDIO)

 

Chief Yates said school personnel were thankful for the on-site training.(AUDIO)

 

To make the Union City Police Department more prepared, in the event of an active shooting situation, Chief Yates said two of his officers took part in ALERT Training in Shelby County.(AUDIO)

 

Plans call for school on-site trainings to be held at least one time a year.

Charles Choate

