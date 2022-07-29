Active Shooter Training in Obion County Schools

Thursday was the first day of Active Shooter Training at Ridgemont and South Fulton.

Schools Communications Director Lauren Kendall said the other schools will also hold the training.

While this is such a difficult training to have to participate in mentally, employees learn so much about how to respond.

Ms. Kendall said while it was hoped the school system never needs to use these skills, they are thankful to have such a dedicated group of SRO’s to walk employees through what can, and should be done if it were to ever occur.