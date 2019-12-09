Obion County school officials have announced plans to conduct active shooter scenario training on January 6th.

Director of School’s Tim Watkins said the training will take place in each Obion County school, with drills scheduled for two school’s at a time starting at 8:30 in the morning.

Multiple law enforcement agencies from Obion County, along with the Fulton City Police Department, Fulton County Sheriff’s Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol, will take part in the training.

Director Watkins said the training will provide an opportunity for school staff members to practice and review their procedures for reacting to and protecting students in an event of an active shooter.

The day will also provide law enforcement officials the opportunity to train in the buildings, in the event they have to enter a building to respond to an active shooter situation.