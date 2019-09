Activities continue at local festivals today in the area.

At the Obion County CornFest, a social hour with vendors will take place from 4:30 until 6:30 at Discovery Park of America.

At 7:00, the CornFest Fashion Show will take place at Discovery Park.

At the Banana Festival for Fulton and South Fulton, photography contest entries are being received until 5:00 at the Pontotac Building.

At 6:30 tonight, the Banana Fashion Show will take place at Bucks Celebration Center.