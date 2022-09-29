Activities Continue for “Groovy Days at UTM” Homecoming Week

Two activities are scheduled for Homecoming on the campus of UT-Martin today.

At 10:00, the office decorating contest will take place, followed at 4:00 this afternoon with the rope pull behind the Student Recreation Center.

Several events are on the schedule for Friday, starting with the Black Alumni Council “School Daze Party” from 3:00 until 6:00.

The championship of the rope pull will take place at 3:30.

At 5:00, the Skyhawks will play Southeast Missouri State in volleyball at the Fieldhouse.

At 6:30, the Old School versus the New School “Stroll Off” will be held at the University Center Ballroom.

At 7:00, the Pyramid and Pep Rally will take place at the Elam Center, with the University Choirs Dessert Evening at the Blankenship Recital Hall.

And events will conclude with the Black Alumni Council “Feel the Funk Alumni Mixer” from 9:00 until 12:00 at the Martin Event Center.

This years UT-Martin Homecoming theme is titled “Groovy Days at UTM”.