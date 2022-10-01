Added law enforcement personnel for Dresden Schools on Monday morning

Law enforcement and Weakley County Schools are investigating reports of multiple incidents that took place during Friday night’s football game between Dresden High School and McKenzie High School.

Excitement during the game led to multiple reports of disruptive events.

In the interest of safety, additional law enforcement personnel will be present at Dresden schools on Monday, October 3.

Director of Schools Randy Frazier said that the excitement of the game may have contributed.

“Two dynamic teams faced each other in a Friday night game, and the passion of the fans may have led to too much excitement. We’d like to thank the Sheriff’s Department for making additional personnel available so that students, faculty, and staff will be ready to work and learn on Monday morning,” said Mr. Frazier.

Weakley County Schools and law enforcement are working together in the ongoing investigation.