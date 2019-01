The Obion County Sheriff’s Office has announced an additional arrest in connection with duck hunting burglaries.

Reports said 21 year old Kelcie Sine, of Union City, has been charged with burglary and theft over $1,000.

Sheriff’s officials previously arrested 39 year old William “Robbie” Hamm and his son, 20 year old Robert “Ashton” Hamm, of Obion County, on charges of theft of property over $1,000 and burglary of a motor vehicle.

The thefts and burglaries occurred at local boat ramps.