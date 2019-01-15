Two more arrests have been made in connection with a search of a home Monday in Gleason.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says deputies searched a home on Holland Street in Gleason on January 4, and found meth and drug paraphernalia in the bedroom of 34-year-old Rebecca Lynn Todd Hogan, who was not at home at the time, but warrants were drawn for her arrest.

When investigators searched another Holland Street home Monday, making two arrests there, they learned Hogan had just left the residence in a green Jeep.

Deputies later found the vehicle parked at another house on Holland Street, where 32-year-old Amberley Hicks was standing outside and gave deputies false information about where Hogan was and who had been driving the Jeep.

Hogan was found inside the house and arrested for Simple Possession of Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Hicks was charged with Filing a False Report.