The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has received results that 11 additional deer in Fayette and Hardeman County have tested positive with chronic wasting disease.

Reports said the TWRA received the results from 140 deer that were harvested from December 5th thru 16th in West Tennessee.

There were six males and five females, ranging in age from 1 ½ to 3 ½-years-old, with all being within a few miles of the original 13 positive tested deer in the two counties.

On December 20th in a special called meeting, the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission voted to establish a Chronic Wasting Disease management zone, which also includes McNairy County, as a positive deer was confirmed within 10 miles of that county’s border.