The Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans game this Sunday could be in jeopardy.

The NFL Network announced that two additional Titans players have tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The report said Tennessee has now recorded 13 positive tests, which is more players that the rest of the league combined.

The hope for a reopened facility in Tennessee is on hold after additional positive tests.

The news came after two consecutive days of negative tests in Nashville, with the team hoping to return to their practice facility.

Currently the Buffalo at Tennessee game is still on the schedule, but the league is evaluating the final decision of playing.