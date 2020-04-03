Awards Day in the UC School System is still set for May 15 and will be both a big and busy one for all involved. In addition to academic accolades, the winner of the car donated by City Auto Plex, based on perfect attendance, will be announced.

That same day, students at Union City Middle School will present their science projects at the school’s annual Science Fair.

The UCHS prom has been pushed back two weeks, to May 9, and will still be held at The Venue – as of now. Principal Jacob Cross said that, too, could change, depending on continuing circumstances. The annual ritual had originally been scheduled for April 25.

The decision on dates for registration and freshman orientation for next school year has been delayed for two weeks.

All extracurricular activities at each of the system’s three campuses have been canceled, including the Academic Banquet (April 27) at the high school, the annual Book Fair and class musicals and plays at UC Elementary School. Any field trips that were previously on the calendar are now off, too.

The 43rd annual Rotary Relays – the longest-running track meet in rural West Tennessee – scheduled for April 28 and 30, has been canceled for this year by club officials who ran the event. It will not be rescheduled.

Union City Schools will resume its meal delivery program on April 13, the Monday after Spring Break. That service will be amended at that time to two days a week, though, as on Mondays students will pick up or have delivered meals for three days, before Thursday meals for two days will be provided.

“These are obviously unprecedented times,” Kennedy said. “We are trying to be sensitive to everyone involved from our seniors, to the rest of the student body, their families and our faculty as we make these decisions. It is not an easy process.

“Things seemingly change every day, but we’re doing the best we can to reschedule the most important things and keep all involved in the know. Obviously, there could be more changes downs the road. I want everyone to rest assured that we’ll make any decision moving forward only after collecting all the data and information we can and with the safety of everyone involved considered.”

Kennedy went on to say it is his hope that – even if for a week or two – students can return to classes to complete the 2019-20 school year.

Kennedy will revisit the situation in another meeting with his administrators on April 13.