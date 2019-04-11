A former McCracken County High School fishing coach has been charged with additional counts of child sex charges.

In February, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested 56 year old John Parks, of Paducah, for multiple charges including the possession of child pornography.

During that investigation, detectives seized numerous data storage devices belonging to Parks, with several of those devices analyzed.

Last Friday, evidence was presented to the McCracken County Grand Jury that led them to indict Parks on nine more counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

A felony warrant was issued, and Parks was located on Wednesday and lodged in the McCracken County Jail with a $5,000 bond.