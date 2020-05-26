The State of Kentucky has announced new plans to spur the economy.

Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander announced that on June 8th, in-home child care programs can open, and on June 15th, center-based licensed child care programs can reopen to all families.

The maximum group size will be 10 children per group, with children to remain in the same groups all day, and with the same staff.

Governor Andy Beshear announced that auctions could be held starting June 1st, with horse shows starting again on June 8th.

Bars and gatherings with 50 people or fewer, and venues that hold 50 people or fewer, can reopen June 29th.

Businesses that opened last week can expand to 50-percent capacity on June 22nd.