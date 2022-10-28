Additional officers at Henry County High School Friday after rumored threat
Extra officers will be at Henry County High School Friday after authorities were notified of a threat of a possible shooting.
Sheriff Josh Frey says the threat was shared through social media and that Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Paris Police Department investigators have been conducting a follow-up investigation.
Frey says the threat has been declared a rumor, but out of caution, extra law enforcement personnel will be on campus.