October 28, 2022
Additional officers at Henry County High School Friday after rumored threat

Extra officers will be at Henry County High School Friday after authorities were notified of a threat of a possible shooting.

Sheriff Josh Frey says the threat was shared through social media and that Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Paris Police Department investigators have been conducting a follow-up investigation.

Frey says the threat has been declared a rumor, but out of caution, extra law enforcement personnel will be on campus.

