Adient announced Friday it will invest $23.5 million to expand its manufacturing facility in Lexington.

The automotive seating manufacturer and supplier also announced its plans to create approximately 330 jobs.

The expansion is the company’s second significant investment in Henderson County in the last two years.

Tennessee Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe said, “Adient’s decision to undergo this second significant expansion since 2018 is a testament to the strength of Southwest Tennessee’s workforce and business climate. I’m pleased to see this fantastic company continue to invest in Lexington and create valuable, family wage job opportunities in Henderson County.”