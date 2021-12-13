Admission waived for two upcoming UT Martin basketballl games to help tornado relief funds

Admission to the UT Martin men’s basketball game on Tuesday and the women’s basketball game on Wednesday will be free for all fans who make a donation to aid the nearby communities effected by the historic tornado that ran through four states over the weekend.

Fans are encouraged to donate monetarily in lieu of a ticket purchase.

For those who would like to donate in advance or cannot attend this week’s games, please visit this link: https://give.utm.edu/victory. At the bottom of the webpage, click the “I have additional comments” box and type “Tornado relief.”

The Skyhawk men’s squad is hosting UNC Asheville Tuesday while the UT Martin women’s team hosts Southern Illinois Wednesday. Both games are scheduled for 7:00 tipoffs at the Elam Center.