Tennessee’s Health Commissioner has suspended admissions to a Paris assisted care living facility.

Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercy has stopped new admissions of residents to Morningside of Paris, and has imposed four state civil monetary penalties totaling $10,000.

The 84-bed facility was issued the suspension and fines, based on a complaint survey conducted from September 17th through October 10th, and an annual survey held in November.

During the inspection, surveyors found violations that included oversight of medical services; safety and resident plans of care; and readiness to intervene if a crises arise.

The Paris facility now has the right to a hearing, regarding the suspension of admissions, before the Board for Licensing Health Care Facilities or an administrative judge.