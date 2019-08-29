The 46th annual Tater Town Special in Gleason continues tonight with a cake auction and bingo.

Last night was youth bingo, with adults set to take over the bingo cards tonight beginning at 7:00 at the Gazelle Grounds.

A cake auction will also be held during intermission tonight.

Tomorrow night, is the Community BBQ and Sweet Potato Bake-Off at the Gazelle Grounds, with plates only $7 dollars. Live music will be provided by Flashback. Gates open tomorrow night at 5:30.

The Tater Town Special continues through Saturday night with a community worship service Sunday morning.