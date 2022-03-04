Advance tickets for 54th annual UT Martin Spring College Rodeo go on sale Monday night

Advance tickets for the 54th annual UT Martin Spring College Rodeo go on sale Monday night at 7:00.

This year’s highly anticipated event will take place Thursday, April 7 through Saturday, April 9 at the Ned McWherter Agricultural Pavilion.

Because of high demand, fans are encouraged to buy their tickets early as a sellout crowd is once again expected this year. Tickets can be purchased online at utmsports.com/rodeotickets.

Performances each night will start at 7:30 p.m. All seats are reserved as ticket prices are $12 for Thursday night’s session and $15 for both Friday and Saturday nights. Ages five and under receive free admission but must sit in an adult’s lap.

For the second straight year, the performance portions of each night will be streamed online for $10 per session. Streaming access can also be purchased at the link above on Monday evening.

Annually one of the biggest events on campus, UT Martin has been spotlighted as “Rodeo of the Year” by the Ozark Region 13 times in a 14-year span. Head coach John Luthi, who recently announced his intent to retire following a remarkable 25-year career at the helm, has led the rodeo program to 19 total Ozark Region championships (14 men’s, five women’s) and a national men’s team championship in 2014.