Advance tickets for 55th annual UTM Spring College Rodeo on sale now

Tickets for the 55th annual UT Martin Spring College Rodeo, set for Thursday, April 13 through Saturday, April 15, are exclusively on sale now at UTMSports.com/RodeoTickets.

Because of increasingly high demand, fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets early as sellout crowds are once again expected this year. There is a six-seat limit per nightly session per login.

Performances each night will begin at 7:30 p.m. All seats are reserved as ticket prices are $12 for Thursday evening and $15 for both Friday and Saturday nights. Children ages five and under receive free admission but must sit in an adult’s lap.

For the third consecutive year, the performance portions of each session will be streamed online for $10 per night. Streaming access can also be purchased at the link above.

Annually considered as one of the biggest events on campus, the UT Martin Spring College Rodeo has consistently been spotlighted as “Rodeo of the Year” by the Ozark Region.

Skyhawk rodeo alum Chase Thrasher is in his first season as head coach at UT Martin while the men’s squad also features 2022 College National Finals Rodeo men’s all-around national champion Cole Walker.