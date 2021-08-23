After Tennessee flooding, 22 dead and dozens still missing

Search crews are working through shattered homes and tangled debris in Humphreys County, looking for dozens of people still missing after record-breaking rain unleashed floods that killed at least 22 people.

Saturday’s flooding took out roads, cellphone towers, and telephone lines, leaving people uncertain about whether family and friends survived.

Emergency workers are still searching door to door in neighborhoods where the water rose the fastest.

The National Weather Service says up to 17 inches of rain fell in Humphreys County in less than 24 hours Saturday, tripling the forecast and shattering the Tennessee record for one-day rainfall.

Humphreys County General Sessions Judge Hayley Ann Maples tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

Judge Maples says the rising floodwaters stranded a family member on the roof of a school.

(AUDIO)

For those wishing to help or donate, Judge Maples says the United Way of Humphreys County, Tennessee Facebook page has suggestions on how you can help.