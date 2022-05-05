After Years of Discussion, Hot Mix Plant Coming to Obion County Department

After many meetings, and a long wait, the Obion County Road Department is close to getting their hot mix plant.

The plant was purchased to allow the Road Department to save money and time, by producing their own materials to pave roads in the county.

During Monday’s Budget Committee meeting, Road Department Director Jip Lofton announced some budget transfers.

During his time with the committee, Lofton was asked about the timeline in getting the plant installed.(AUDIO)

Lofton told the board the decision to use propane came after a quote of $650,000 to install a four-inch gas line to the plant location.