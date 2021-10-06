Ag community support continues at Weakley County Schools Farm

(by Karen Campbell, Weakley County Schools Communications Director)

Like most farms in the fall months, life on the Weakley County Schools Livestock Production Farm is in both harvesting and preparation mode. Thanks to members of the local agriculture community and hard-working students and farm staff working together, those activities are a little less costly on both backs and billfolds this year. Students and farmers are also reaping a lot of knowledge.

One recent big improvement at the WCS Farm was road improvement. Three truck loads, approximately 65 tons of Class A rip rap, and 2 loads, approximately 50 tons of chert, were installed in the crossing in the lower 13 acres of the farm. Future ag teachers in Dr. Will Bird’s University of Tennessee at Martin class were observing Dresden High’s Jason Kemp that day and got to see the progress made by Bruce Slusser, the equipment operator for the Weakley County Highway Department.

Last week, fertilizer was donated and applied by Michael Jenkins of Nutrien of Union City for the pasture ground at the farm. Hal Bynum, seed marketing manager for Western Kentucky and Tennessee and a longtime FFA supporter, secured the donation and said he was “happy to help with the project.”

On Monday, Jason Brigance, Agronomy Products Manger with Weakley Farmers Co-op, was overseeing data collection as Jamie Crockett and Nathan Bradford, UTM farm managers, harvested corn that will serve as winter feed for WCS Farm livestock.

“With this harvest, we see all the financial and time contributions coming together,” noted Lindsey Parham, Career and Technical Education Supervisor. “The Weakley Farmers Co-op donated the corn seed and planting. UTM equipment and labor are doing the harvesting. Data collected will be analyzed by UTM and Weakley County Schools students as well as shared with local producers. This project is a win/win/win.”