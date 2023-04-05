Ag Day on the Hill in Nashville

Tennessee will celebrate “Ag Day on the Hill” Wednesday in Nashville, recognizing the farmers and forestland owners dedicated to feeding, building, clothing, and fueling the world.

Weakley County Farm Bureau President John Chester says, “Ag Day on the Hill” gives producers the opportunity to connect with state lawmakers.

Chester says the Northwest Tennessee is fortunate to have legislators like State Representative Tandy Darby, of Greenfield, and State Senator John Stevens, of Huntingdon, who understand the concerns of farmers across the state.

Agriculture is Tennessee’s top industry, contributing more than $81 billion dollars a year to the state’s economy and accounting for more than 342,000 jobs.

“Ag Day on the Hill” events will take place at the Beth Harwell Plaza.