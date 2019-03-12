State leaders and citizens celebrated Agriculture Day in Tennessee today.

“Ag Day on the Hill” coincides with National Agriculture Week and recognizes the farmers and forestland owners who are dedicated to feeding, building, clothing, and fueling our world.

This year’s annual competition spotlighted the role of forestry in Tennessee.

Lawmakers from the Senate and House of Representatives tested their skills this morning on the crosscut saw, as each side battled it out in a wood-cutting competition.

Farm animals were on display at the 6th Avenue entrance to the Cordell Hull State Office Building.

Agriculture is one of the top industries in Tennessee, contributing more than $81 billion dollars a year to the state’s economy and accounting for more than 351,000 jobs.

The state has nearly 66,000 farms representing almost 11 million acres, as well as 14 million acres of forestland.