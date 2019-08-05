A big crowd of people came to Discovery Park of America on Friday, to hear about a new agriculture exhibit.

Discovery Park CEO Scott Williams introduced the exhibit called “Agriculture-Innovating for Our Survival”.

Following the ceremonies, that included 8th District Congressman David Kustoff and State Representative Bill Sanderson, Williams spoke with Thunderbolt News about the new attraction.

Williams said the lack of agriculture information among younger children spurred the idea to promote farming education.