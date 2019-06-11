The Tennessee Highway Patrol, Department of Transportation, and Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, are getting prepared for tens of thousands of visitors this week.

The annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival will take place Thursday thru Sunday on a 700 acre farm in Manchester.

Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright said a major focus of the festival is to ensure safe and efficient transportation on I-24, for all festival attendees traveling to Manchester.

Bonnarro will officially open their gates on Wednesday night at 8:00 for those coming to the festival, with the Tennessee Highway Patrol beginning their 24-hour-a-day patrolling on the ground and by air.

During last year’s festival, the Highway Patrol wrote 1,111 citations, that included 432 seat belt violations and 223 for speeding.

Troopers also made nine driving under the influence arrests and worked one non-injury property damage traffic accident.