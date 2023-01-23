Aggravated Burglary Investigation at Union City Residence

The burglary of a residence on Ethridge Lane was investigated by Union City police.

Reports said officers arrived at the scene to speak with 28 year old Walker Barnes and 28 year old Clayton Alan Treece.

Both Barnes and Treece said they arrived home to discover the house in disarray, with a gray and orange backpack located in the laundry room.

Barnes said all of his clothing had been rummaged through, and thrown around the room, with a Smith and Wesson .22-caliber pistol taken from a case.

Barnes said a gray Igloo box, containing five boxes of 12-gauge shotgun shells, was also missing.

Treece had all of his dresser drawers pulled out, and clothes strewn around the room, with a bottle of prescription medication taken.

Police did learn that a small black SUV was seen in the driveway for about thirty-minutes on the day of the burglary.

An investigation is ongoing into the case.