Two people were arrested in Union City, on charges that included aggravated child abuse.

Police reports said officers responded to 1312 East College Street in reference to a theft case.

At the scene, police made contact with individuals that included 33 year old Emily Wiggins, of Union City, her two children, and 22 year old Dylan Franks, of Obion.

During the investigation, a backpack was observed that was found to contain several pills, a methamphetamine pipe and multiple plastic baggies.

A search of the home then yielded methamphetamine, marijuana, and hypodermic needles, along with $7,500 in counterfeit one-hundred dollar bills on Franks possession.

Ms. Wiggins and Franks were taken into custody on two counts each of aggravated child abuse and neglect, along with possession of Schedule I, II and VI drugs in a drug free zone.

The police report said the two children at the scene were released into the custody of their father.