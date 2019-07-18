A large crowd of farmers, landowners and agri-business officials, attended the Agriculture Issues Forum in Union City on Wednesday morning.

Over 100 people gathered at H&R Agri-Power to hear the latest issues facing the farming community, while also expressing individual concerns.

Topics included migrant workers, hemp and disaster aid, which were directed to Farm Bureau and state officials.

Matt Fennel, who is the Regional Field Director for Farm Bureau, spoke with Thunderbolt News following the forum.

Fennel said the goal of the forum is to gather information to benefit all sectors of the agriculture community.