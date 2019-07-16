An “Agriculture Issues Forum” will take place Wednesday morning in Union City.

Farmers, landowners and agribusiness professionals are encouraged to attend the event at H&R Agri-Power on Highway 51-South.

The event will start at 7:30, and will feature representatives from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and Tennessee Farm Bureau Public Policy Staff, speaking about local, state and national issues impacting agriculture business.

Wednesday mornings forum is being held for producers in Obion, Lake and Dyer County.