A premier agriculture trade event for West Tennessee has been scheduled to take place at UT-Martin.

The Mid-South Agricultural Trade Conference will give farmers, agribusinesses and agriculture leaders an opportunity to learn about the role, importance and significance of international trade on local agriculture production, markets and economies.

The conference is scheduled for March 5th and will take place at the UT-Martin Boling University Center.

The format of the event will include various speakers, presentations and a panel discussion with commodity representatives.