Aiken to Step Down as Farm Bureau Federation President

Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation President Jeff Aiken announced he will not seek re-election to another term.

Aiken is a third-generation beef cattle, hay, corn and tobacco farmer from Washington County, and has served as president for the past six years.

He is only the 8th president in the organization’s 100-year history.

When making his announcement, Aiken said he was elected because God called him to it.

Now, Aiken said he and his wife Carol believe God is calling them back to the farm.

His board service has also included many positions, including the Governer’s Rural Task Force and Tennessee Chamber of Commerce.

He was also selected by Governor Bill Lee to serve on the state’s Economic Recovery Group, to represent agriculture in their reboot during the pandemic.

A new president will be elected to a two-year term at the 100th annual meeting on December 5th thru the 7th.