Everett-Stewart Regional Airport board members have voted unanimously to the prospect of becoming the base of a major medical service provider.

After weeks of visits and negotiating with Chairman Wayne McCreight, Vice-Chairman Mike Holman and interim-Airport Manager Chris Rogers, the name of the prospective company was made public by Chairman McCreight at a special called meeting.

During the announcement, Chairman McCreight read a letter from the CEO of Hospital Wing, which described the staffing of a base in Union City.

Before the vote was taken, the Chairman explained the status of a current one year hanger lease with the medical provider, with renewable options.

Vice-Chairman Holman made a motion to accept the offer from Hospital Wing, along with providing office and classroom space at the airport for Lanier Aviation, who plan to have a flight school at the location.