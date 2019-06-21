Everett-Stewart Regional Airport board Chairman Wayne McCreight made a statement Thursday morning, pertaining to conduct and guidelines affecting both meetings and staff employees.

During the monthly meeting, Chairman McCreight first stated that according to meeting rules, non-board members will now be required to have board approval to speak.

Upon their approval, those wishing to address the board will be given a five minute time limit.

In obvious reaction to recent meetings, which at times became disruptive towards board members, Chairman McCreight added that conduct rules will be strictly enforced.

Thursday’s meeting included a standing room crowd for business matters, and also included the presence of an Obion County Sheriff’s deputy.