The Everett Stewart Regional Airport Board has called a special meeting for Friday afternoon to prepare for changes following the departure of board chairman Dr. Chris Gooch and airport manager Tim Smith.

Board member Wayne McCreight says members will be meeting on the UT Martin campus in Conference Room 309 of Gooch Hall.

The board has been working with UTM students regarding the strengths of Everett Stewart Regional Airport.

At this time, the Airport Board has no chairman following the Obion County Commission’s decision not to reappoint Dr. Chris Gooch, who had been serving as chairman. Following that decision, airport manager Tim Smith resigned.

Earlier, the airport secretary also resigned their position.

The airport board includes Mike Holman, Jim Bondurant, and new appointee Sammy McCollum from Obion County, while Weakley County board members are Kay Stegall, Roger Donaldson, and Wayne McCreight.

The Obion County Commission is expected to appoint another member to fill the position of Dr. Gooch at a later date.