The Obion County Airport Study Committee held a meeting on Thursday afternoon, with a presentation made of recommendations for the facility.

Chairman Donny Braswell, along with committee members Terry Roberts and James Gray, presented the 11 recommendations to airport board members who were in attendance.

Chairman Braswell started the forty-minute meeting with an explanation of the committees findings.

The Committee was questioned by airport board Chairman Dr. Chris Gooch, as to why a change was needed for the County Mayor to now sign all grant applications.

The recommendation that drew the longest debate came on the issue of fuel discounts, after it was learned that three individuals received the price breaks at the airport.

Braswell spoke about the proposal, which drew comments from pilot Mike Rinker.

The committee members, and airport board members, agreed to get more information on the topic to discuss with the full commission.

The recommendation list also included placing bylaws on the website, written guidelines for the airport manager and making changes to board members.