Discussion concerning a recent investigation by the Obion County Airport Committee drew intense conversation at Monday’s Budget Committee meeting.

Airport board members were first given the opportunity to review 11 recommendations submitted by the committee, with answers to be given at the Budget Committee meeting in March.

Budget member Terry Roberts, who was also one of three Airport Committee members, told Airport Chairman Dr. Chris Gooch that he is often questioned about the workings at Everett-Stewart.

Budget member Ricky Boyd then spoke with Dr. Gooch about the partnership agreement with Weakley County.

Boyd then asked Dr. Gooch if there was an understanding of the airport partnership.

The discussion ended with Boyd asking Gooch if he had any knowledge at any time, or any board member that had knowledge of falsifying take-off or landing numbers.

Following the question, Gooch quickly answered “no”.