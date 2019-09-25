Three Western Kentucky airports have been chosen to receive federal grants for improvements.

The “Airport Improvement Program” from the Federal Aviation Administration has announced funding for Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah, the Lake Barkley State Park Airport in Cadiz, and the Fulton Airport.

Paducah was selected to receive almost $3-million dollars for construction of a new terminal building, with Cadiz to receive $150,000 to improve runway safey.

The report said Fulton will be awarded $216,000 to remove obstructions.