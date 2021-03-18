March 18, 2021
Airport officials give update to Weakley County Commission

Airport Manager Chris Rodgers

Officials with Everett-Stewart Regional Airport updated the Weakley County Commission this week on a recent economic impact study and expansion.

Airport Board Chairman Wayne McCreight, of Dresden, thanked the Commission for its partnership with the airport.

The Everett-Stewart Regional Airport in Union City serves Northwest Tennessee with the Airport Board comprised of members from Obion and Weakley Counties.

