ALABAMA Founding Member Jeff Cook Passes Away

Jeff Cook, the founding member and legendary guitarist of the supergroup ALABAMA, has died.

The 73 year old Cook passed away peacefully yesterday, November 7th, with his family and close friends by his side at his beach home in Destin, Florida.

Cook was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Musicians Hall of Fame, Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Gibson’s Guitarist of the Year.

The multi-award winning guitarist was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2012.

He married the love of his life, Lisa Williams, on June 9th of 1995.

The Cooks resided in “Cook Castle” atop Lookout Mountain in Fort Payne, Alabama, Guntersville, Alabama and Destin/Miramar Beach, Florida.

Cook is survived by his wife of 27 years Lisa Cook, beloved puppies Blazer and Blakely, his mother Betty Cook, his brother David Cook, Crystal Cook, his father-in-law Jerrial Williams, his brother-in-law Randy Williams and many nieces and nephews. Cook was pre-deceased by his father James Cook and his mother-in-law, JoAnn Williams.