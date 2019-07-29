An Alabama man is facing charges after being found asleep on the ground in a Martin parking lot.

Just before 4:00 Sunday morning, 28-year-old Anthony Anderson, of Pineville, Alabama, was discovered by Martin Patrolman Trae Vaughn asleep on the asphalt in a parking lot on North Lindell Street.

Anderson was arrested for public intoxication, and while resisted when officers were attempting to place him in the patrol car.

Once inside the car, Anderson tried to kick out the window multiple times.

Along with Public Intoxication, Anderson is charged with Resisting Arrest.