A man wanted for a homicide in Crockett County Thursday afternoon was arrested early Friday morning in Lauderdale County.

The TBI confirms 52-year-old Leslie Earl Carter was arrested without incident around 3:00 Friday morning at a Walmart in Ripley.

Carter was wanted for First-Degree Murder in the death a woman whose body was found Thursday afternoon at a residence on North Bells Street in Alamo.

Authorities have not yet released the victim’s identity nor the cause of death at this time.