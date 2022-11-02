Albert Pujols Officially Retires From Major League Baseball

Albert Pujols has made his retirement from Major League Baseball official.

The 42 year old first baseman signed his retirement papers with the Cardinals on Monday.

Pujols was selected by St. Louis in the 13th round of the 1999 Major League draft, and played 22 years in the big leagues.

The future Hall of Famer played his first 11 seasons with St. Louis, before signing a 10-year, $240 million dollar contract with the Angels.

Following his release and short stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Pujols resigned with the Cardinals for the 2022 season.

He finished his career with 703 home runs, trailing only Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth in the history of Major League Baseball.