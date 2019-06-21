For the first time in his Major League baseball career, Albert Pujols will play at Busch Stadium from the visitor’s dugout.

The 2001 “Rookie of the Year”, and three-time National League “Most Valuable Player”, left the Cardinals in 2012, for a 10-year $254-million dollar contract with the Los Angeles Angels.

Beginning tonight, the Angels are in St. Louis for a three game weekend series.

Coming into tonight’s game at Busch Stadium, Pujols is hitting .235 with 12 home runs and 39 RBI’s.

The (38-37) Angels are in fourth place in the American League West Division, ten games behind the Houston Astros.

Broadcast of tonight’s Cardinals-Angels game can be heard on 104.9 KYTN starting at 6:20.