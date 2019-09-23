Jackson police say alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash that killed a grandmother and her two grandchildren on Saturday.

Investigations said 55 year old Mary Powell, of Jackson, and an eight-year old female and five year old male, died at the crash scene on the Highway 70 By-Pass.

The investigation determined the car was traveling near Cartmell Street when it swerved, overcorrected and left the roadway before crashing into a utility pole and tree.

The Madison County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed the Ms. Powell may have suffered a medical event while driving, but alcohol was a factor in the crash.